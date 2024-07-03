BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. 53,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

