BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 149,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

