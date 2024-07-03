BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 149,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.52.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
