BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKSY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Price Performance

NYSE:BKSY remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 78,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,765. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.