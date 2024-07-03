Blast (BLAST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $301.47 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Blast has a total market cap of $301.47 million and $227.07 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blast has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Token Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,421,307,678 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,401,631,881.627346 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01900395 USD and is down -11.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $179,556,416.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

