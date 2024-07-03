Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on OWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NYSE:OWL opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 146.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

