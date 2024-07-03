BNB Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. BNB has a market cap of $85.47 billion and $1.53 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $579.16 or 0.00932482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,067 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
