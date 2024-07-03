BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 247,396 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 77,533 shares.The stock last traded at $104.57 and had previously closed at $104.34.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77.
BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.