BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 247,396 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 77,533 shares.The stock last traded at $104.57 and had previously closed at $104.34.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.77.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

