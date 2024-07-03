Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 17,454 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $31,242.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,248 shares in the company, valued at $947,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,152 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $16,852.32.

On Monday, June 3rd, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 27,399 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $51,784.11.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 600 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $1,206.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 7,125 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $13,608.75.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $4,999,998.72.

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 55,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,841. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 483.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BTM shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

