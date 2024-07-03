British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 418 ($5.29) to GBX 460 ($5.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 432 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.12) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.11).
British Land Stock Up 1.0 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.30), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($70,412.78). Insiders acquired 112 shares of company stock worth $45,053 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Stories
