British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 418 ($5.29) to GBX 460 ($5.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 432 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.12) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.11).

Get British Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLND

British Land Stock Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

BLND stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 411.40 ($5.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 446.80 ($5.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 413.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 392.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.74, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.30), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($70,412.78). Insiders acquired 112 shares of company stock worth $45,053 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.