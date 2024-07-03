Brokerages Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Target Price at $5.37

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get CI&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CINT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in CI&T by 168.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CI&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CINT opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $720.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.