Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $51.00

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 26.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 54.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

