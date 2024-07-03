Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $107.20

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.20.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 479.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $93.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $109.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

