Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Target Price at C$0.96

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$0.85 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$34,335.00. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE:TWM opened at C$0.57 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$244.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of C$439.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

