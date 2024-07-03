Brokerages Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT at $12.00

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of MDRX opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 458,287 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

