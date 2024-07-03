Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,732,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up approximately 3.6% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $72,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN

Brookfield Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,267. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.