Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in June

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,475.0 days.
Bureau Veritas Trading Down 1.4 %
Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
