Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in June

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,475.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Trading Down 1.4 %

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

