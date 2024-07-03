BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,800 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 860,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 534.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BWXT traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $95.47. 329,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

View Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.