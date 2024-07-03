Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CHI stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 42,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,409. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

