Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

