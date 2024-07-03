Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Trims Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 705,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,856. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.