Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 5.8%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 545,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,063,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $499.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

