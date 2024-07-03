Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 452.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSNY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

PSNY opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 118.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

