CAP Partners LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 117,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,560. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $766.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

