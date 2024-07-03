CAP Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,829 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 274,415 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

