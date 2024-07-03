CAP Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

CAP Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 231,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7,199.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 179,341 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FENY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

