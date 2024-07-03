CAP Partners LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,746 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Redfin by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $4,086,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Redfin by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 499,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 294,802 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Redfin from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 4,338,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,618. The company has a market cap of $673.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.66. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

