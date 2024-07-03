CAP Partners LLC Invests $431,000 in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of CGMS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 345,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.32.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

