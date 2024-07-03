Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in June

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.49. 1,805,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,649. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

