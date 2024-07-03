Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,320,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 109,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,236,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,750,000 after buying an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,302,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 14,088,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,375,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

