Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

