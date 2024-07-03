Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 526500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

