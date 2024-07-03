Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 759,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,313 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

