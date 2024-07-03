Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Monument Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.6% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $330.18. 537,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.03 and a 200-day moving average of $330.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

