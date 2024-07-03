cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 163,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned about 2.99% of cbdMD worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,278. cbdMD has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01.

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 193.04% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

