C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 112,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Activity at C&F Financial

In related news, Director Paul C. Robinson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,333.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $97,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in C&F Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,792. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

