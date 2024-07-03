CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

CF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. 455,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,753. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

