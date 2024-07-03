Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $156.61 and last traded at $156.64. Approximately 1,361,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,002,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $289.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.