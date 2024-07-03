Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.24, but opened at $29.77. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chewy shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 17,576,321 shares.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY
Insider Activity at Chewy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.