Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVR opened at $14.10 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $13.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.15.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is -8.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

