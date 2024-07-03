Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CVR opened at $14.10 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $13.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.15.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 14.75%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
