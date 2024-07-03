China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance

Shares of China Resources Building Materials Technology stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.06. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

