China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.98

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $1.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.91.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

