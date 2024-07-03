ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 47.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. 12,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,338. The stock has a market cap of $943.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.