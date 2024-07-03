CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Trading 6% Higher

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 11,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

CIBT Education Group Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

