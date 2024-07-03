Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%.

Cineverse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNVS opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Cineverse has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Tuesday.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

