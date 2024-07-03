Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 87.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239,464 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 102,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $779.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.40. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $53.77.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

