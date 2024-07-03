CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CN Energy Group. Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CNEY stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 26,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,355. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.
CN Energy Group. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CN Energy Group.
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.