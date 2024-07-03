CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 27,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,805 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,018,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,200.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 676,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 647,328 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CNX Resources by 533.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,154,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 217,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

