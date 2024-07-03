Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. 24,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,815. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.28.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%.
In other Cohen & Company Inc. news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
