Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,794 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 3.1% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $5,914,122.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $5,914,122.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,141 shares of company stock valued at $78,864,413. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.98. The company had a trading volume of 945,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

