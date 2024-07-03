Collins Foods Limited (CKF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.16 on August 5th

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 7th. This is a boost from Collins Foods’s previous final dividend of $0.15.
Collins Foods Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.48.
About Collins Foods
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Collins Foods
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Does BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Have More Room to Grow?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Altimmune Stock: Is Its GLP-1 Drug the Next Ozempic Killer?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.