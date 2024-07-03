Collins Foods Limited (CKF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.16 on August 5th

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 7th. This is a boost from Collins Foods’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.48.

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

